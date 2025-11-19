Tusk demands Zelensky provide information about Ukrainians involved in sabotage in Poland

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk held a phone conversation with Vladimir Zelensky and demanded that he provide information about Ukrainian citizens implicated in acts of sabotage in Poland.

"I told Zelensky that Poland expects the immediate transfer of all possible data that will help us identify the potential threats of Russian intelligence working with Ukrainian citizens," Tusk said at the Science for Business conference in Warsaw, broadcast by the TVP Info television channel.

According to Tusk, Zelensky promised to instruct the Ukrainian agencies responsible for railway operation, as well as the intelligence services, to closely cooperate with the Polish side.

On the morning of November 16, in the capital’s Masovian Voivodeship, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured. After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails were damaged as a result of an explosion, calling the incident an act of sabotage. The Polish Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case regarding the sabotage.

Later, Tusk announced that two Ukrainian nationals were identified as perpetrators of the acts of sabotage. According to the Polish prime minister, they fled Poland through the Terespol checkpoint on the Belarusian border and allegedly collaborated with Russian intelligence services.

Russia’s Charge d’Affaires in Poland, Andrey Ordash, told the Rossiya-1 television channel that Poland’s Foreign Ministry "put all blame on Russia as a force of habit, <...> claiming that Moscow was behind the acts of sabotage." Earlier, he had been summoned to the Polish Foreign Ministry over the incidents. The diplomat emphasized that Russia has no motive to attempt sabotage on Polish territory. "Russia has absolutely no reason to do it, it is not in our interest. We have more important matters to attend to <...>," he added. Ordash said that "hatred toward Russia, military hysteria, and insanity continue to grow" in Poland.