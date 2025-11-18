White House does not see releasing Epstein files as end-all to pedophile saga — Politico

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. The US administration does not believe that releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files will put the controversy around the alleged pedophile ring behind US President Donald Trump and Republicans, Politico reported citing White House officials.

The White House believes that even if the US Congress votes to publish all the Epstein files, the scandal won’t die.

"Are people ever going to be satisfied. No, because people in this country genuinely believe that the federal government is in possession of a list of pedophiles who work with Jeffrey Epstein. And that is just not true," an American official told the publication on condition of anonymity.

Another official said that Trump had never objected to releasing the files.

"He actually didn’t change his mind. He just Truth’d what he’s been thinking," he said, commenting on the American leader's call for lawmakers to approve the publication of files on the financier's case.

According to Politico, the House of Representatives of the US Congress may approve the bill to publish the files this week, as Trump has openly expressed support for releasing them. According to Politico, more and more Republican senators are also ready to support the bill if it is approved by the lower house of the American legislature.

Democrats earlier this week published part of Epstein's emails with several of his acquaintances and confidants. They indicated that Trump might have known about the financier's crimes. The White House described the Democrats' actions as an attempt to smear the president.

Epstein was detained by New York State law enforcement in July, 2019. The prosecutor's office said there was evidence that in 2002-2005 he organized visits to his Manhattan home by dozens of underage girls, the youngest of whom was 14. Epstein's friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States, but from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States was terminated after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

Epstein's acquaintances included 42nd US President Bill Clinton and Trump.