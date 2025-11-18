CHISINAU, November 18. /TASS/. The government of Moldova must immediately halt all interaction with Ukraine until full details of the corruption scandal involving a theft of $100 million from Western financial aid are clarified, Former President of Moldova Igor Dodon said.

Dodon, who is also the head of the largest opposition Party of Socialists, noted that Vladimir Zelensky enjoys the assistance of President Maia Sandu and the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity.

"I believe that in the current situation we must assess the facts of corruption in Ukraine and halt all forms of interaction with the Ukrainian government until the circumstances are fully clarified and the investigation is completed. The whole world has learned that Ukraine’s leadership was robbing their people under the cover of war. And Moldova’s leadership, as we all know, largely supported and continues to support Kiev’s policies," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Dodon noted that "there is no point in expecting Maia Sandu to condemn what is happening since she governs Moldova following the same instructions as Zelensky." The politician also pointed out that Chisinau insists on EU accession exclusively with Ukraine. "The Ukraine that has fully destroyed all opposition, that has banned all media with an alternative point of view, and where the government abolished the Orthodox Church at their own discretion," the Socialists’ leader said.

Earlier the former Prime Minister and leader of the pro-European Liberal Democratic Party, Vlad Filat, urged the government of Alexandru Munteanu, appointed by the ruling party, to look into the misuse of financial aid allocated to the country by the European Union during the energy crisis of 2022-2023. Filat noted that the funds were distributed by public figures who must be held accountable.

Moldova has been experiencing a severe economic crisis since Sandu and her ruling party came to power, pursuing EU integration and a break in relations with Russia. Since 2021, tariffs for gas, electricity and other goods have risen multiple times, pushing annual inflation above 30% and triggering protests. The authorities have actively suppressed street demonstrations, banned several opposition parties, arrested dozens of activists, and suspended the broadcasting of 16 TV channels and the work of more than 50 media outlets that had provided airtime to opponents of the president.