First concrete to PAKS-2 plant foundation to be poured on February 5 — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 18. /TASS/. First concrete will be poured into the foundation of the Paks-2 nuclear power plant (NPP) on February 5, 2026, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said after the telephone conversation with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"The exact date of concrete pouring was fixed - February 5," the minister said in the video address streamed on his channel in YouTube. According to IAEA criteria, the facility will be considered to the "the nuclear plant under construction" after first concrete pouring.

"The Hungarian nuclear energy authority issued all the required permits for pouring first concrete" into the foundation of the power generating unit No. 5, Szijjarto said. A plant to produce special concrete was built in Paks and preparatory activities are underway for the important stage in nuclear plant construction.