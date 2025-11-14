Top German defense official assures conscripts won’t not take part in mission in Ukraine

BERLIN, November 14. /TASS/. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius reiterated that it is premature to discuss the potential deployment of European forces to Ukraine and assured that those serving in the German armed forces would not take part in such a mission in any case.

"We have always emphasized that we are participating in talks on potential peacekeeping forces to stay informed. However, we have also made it clear that it makes no sense to discuss what might hypothetically happen," Pistorius said at a press conference in Berlin after talks with his counterparts from the UK, Italy, Poland, and France. According to him, one way or another, "it is not worth revealing one's cards." "This remains Germany's position," the minister added.

At the same time, he emphasized that "there is absolutely no connection between military service plans to reinstate the draft in Germany and any peacekeeping forces." "Those doing military service — purely theoretically — will not take part in anything like that anyway," Pistorius stated.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that NATO forces in Ukraine would be legitimate targets for the Russian army. According to him, once long-term peace agreements are reached, there will be no need to deploy Western troops on Ukrainian territory.

Earlier, Germany’s ruling coalition reached a compromise on a bill introducing a new military service model. All men of a certain age will be required to undergo a medical examination. Recruitment is expected to be voluntary. If there are not enough volunteers to meet the planned increase in the size of the Bundeswehr, men who have passed the medical examination will be drafted by lottery. Germany abolished compulsory military service in July 2011, after which it transitioned to a professional army.