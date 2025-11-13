Damascus builds pragmatic relations with Moscow — Syrian foreign minister

TUNIS, November 14. /TASS/. Syria is building pragmatic relations with Russia, Foreign Minister in the transitional Syrian government Asaad al-Shaibani said, speaking at the British Royal Institute of International Relations.

"We are building pragmatic relations with Russia," Syria TV quoted him as saying.

He added that Damascus does not want a confrontation with Moscow, and does not seek to "be part of any bloc" either and is determined to "build good relations and partnership with everyone."

On October 15, interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa paid a working visit to Russia, during which he held his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which lasted 2.5 hours. During the talks, the Syrian leader stated the desire of Damascus to "restart" relations with Moscow.