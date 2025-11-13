Trump plans to attend World Economic Forum in Davos next year — agency

NEW YORK, November 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump plans to attend next year’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the news agency, the move signals "warming US-Swiss relations as the nations close in on a trade deal."

The US leader is expected to travel to Switzerland "with a large entourage." Trump took part in the 2025 forum by video link.

"The World Economic Forum has invited the heads of government and state of the G20 and other countries to the Annual Meeting 2026. This includes President Trump. The exact list of confirmed participants will be published one week before the start of the annual meeting," the Geneva-based organization said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a Swiss non-governmental organization, which holds annual meetings involving political leaders, business executives, and experts in various fields. About 1,000 big companies and organizations are WEF members. Its annual meeting will take place on January 19-23, 2026, under the theme of "A Spirit of Dialogue".