Pentagon presents Trump with options for potential operations in Venezuela — TV

WASHINGTON, November 13. /TASS/. The US military has presented President Donald Trump with updated options for potential operations in Venezuela, including strikes on land, CBS reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine and other senior officials briefed the president on military options for the coming days. However, no final decision has been made, the broadcaster noted.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at a briefing on Wednesday that the US planned to continue using force aimed at what she said was preventing drug trafficking in the Caribbean region.

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that a carrier strike group led by USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier had entered the US Southern Command area of responsibility, which includes Central and South America, as well as the Caribbean region. The agency added that "these forces will enhance and augment existing capabilities to disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

The Washington Post reported on November 1 that the US was building up its military presence near Venezuela. According to the newspaper, "US forces in the Caribbean include eight Navy warships, a special operations vessel and a nuclear-powered attack submarine."

US strikes on vessels

The New York Times reported in August that US President Donald Trump had secretly signed a directive to the Pentagon to begin using military force against certain Latin American drug cartels. After that, Washington deployed additional forces to the Caribbean Sea and started conducting airstrikes on vessels the US government claimed were involved in drug trafficking.

According to CNN estimates, the US Armed Forces have destroyed about 20 vessels, killing almost 80 people in the past few months.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that his country is facing the most serious threat of US invasion in 100 years. Washington blames the Venezuelan authorities for failing to do enough to combat drug trafficking. According to The New York Times, Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside Venezuela.

US media outlets have repeatedly reported that Washington may soon launch strikes on drug cartels’ facilities in Venezuela. However, Trump said on October 31 that he was not considering strikes within Venezuela.