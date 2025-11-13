Northern Europe, Baltic States to allocate $500 mln to Kiev

STOCKHOLM, November 13. /TASS/. Northern European and Baltic countries reached an agreement at their meeting in Helsinki on an arms package as part of the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) program.

The aid will amount to about $500 mln in total and is aimed at supporting air defense and the Air Force of Ukraine, the Danish Ministry of Defense said.

Denmark will allocate 400 mln kroner ($62.31 mln). "The joint package of donations of the Northern European and Baltic countries demonstrate our united support of Ukraine. Continued support for Ukraine is closely linked to European security," Danish defense minister Troels Lund Poulsen said. "The PURL initiative will provide Ukraine with critically important capabilities in the short term and this is highly needed now," he noted.

In August 2025, Denmark along with Sweden and Norway "helped to finance one of the first arms packages, which included missiles for the Patriot SAM," the Danish defense ministry added.

The PURL program was launched on July 14 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. According to this mechanism, Kiev allies buy out armaments for Ukraine from US inventories.