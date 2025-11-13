Turkey suspends C-130 plane flights until completion of crash investigation — top brass

ANKARA, November 13. /TASS/. The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey has suspended flights of C-130 military transport aircraft until it finishes its investigation into the causes and circumstances of the plane crash in Georgia.

"Flights of our airplanes were suspended on November 12 as a precautionary measure. Following thorough technical inspections and checks, airplanes that pass them will fly again," the ministry told reporters.

The airplane that went down had undergone maintenance recently, the ministry said. "It was established when checking the maintenance history of the crashed airplane that it had been serviced by Erciyes Aviyonik company; the scheduled maintenance of the fuselage, engine and propellers was performed in time, the last servicing - from September 11 to October 12," the ministry informed.

"There are no old aircraft, only aircraft that are not maintained. Our country regularly services these airplanes. The C-130 aircraft is now deployed in more than seventy countries," the ministry said. The Turkish armed forces have 18 C-130 airplanes of different modifications in their inventory.

The C-130 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force crashed in Georgia on Tuesday en route to the Turkish airbase in Kayseri. All the twenty servicemen on board died.