China may strengthen coordination with Russia amid US nuclear test plans — expert

BEIJING, November 13. /TASS/. China could enhance coordination with Russia in response to the United States’ plans to resume nuclear testing, Wang Wen, Dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China, told TASS.

"For China, such a move would breach the tacit understanding maintained with the US over the past three decades to uphold a nuclear test moratorium, compelling China to reevaluate the pace of its nuclear modernization. This development would prompt China to formulate a strategic response, which could include the potential resumption of testing, thereby accelerating the modernization of its nuclear sector. Nevertheless, China has explicitly advocated for maintaining the nuclear test ban and may therefore primarily urge the US to cease testing while adopting limited countermeasures, such as boosting coordination with Russia," the expert explained.

According to Wang, the US initiative will significantly impact global strategic stability. He suggested that Russia would face heightened geopolitical security pressures, potentially obliging Moscow to resume testing in response to NATO threats along its western flank and the deployment of US missile defense systems in Japan and South Korea.

"Overall, the scope for deepening strategic cooperation between China and Russia is widening, even as the chain reaction in regional security grows more intense. The US decision to resume nuclear testing reflects a continuation of the Cold War mentality and represents an effort to strengthen global hegemony through technological dominance," Wang Wen observed.

In late October, US President Donald Trump announced that he had directed the Pentagon to promptly resume nuclear weapons testing, alleging that certain other nations were already engaged in such activities. He did not elaborate on the nature of these tests or specify whether they included the detonation of nuclear warheads.