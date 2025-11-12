Romania to consider Russia as threat to its security — draft strategy

BUCHAREST, November 13. /TASS/. Romania intends to view Russia as its primary security threat, according to the draft national defense strategy for 2025-2030, which has been published on the Romanian presidential administration’s website for public consultation.

"Russia’s hostile actions are the main threats to Romania’s national security," the document states in the section on "Threats." The draft examines various potential threats to the country from hypothetical "hostile" actions by Russia in the region and outlines the rationale behind Bucharest’s pro-Kiev policy.

It further defines Romania’s foreign policy objectives, including "strengthening strategic partnerships and transatlantic ties, in particular the strategic partnership with the US, intensifying cooperation with other allies and partner states, including in the field of military equipment, strengthening the role of Romania in the EU and NATO, making optimal use of EU and NATO tools to develop national defense capabilities, giving priority to the defense industry and military mobility."

Romanian President Nicu·or Dan announced at a press conference that the draft strategy will be approved at a meeting of the country’s Supreme Defense Council on November 24 and submitted to parliament for final approval on November 26.