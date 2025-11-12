Russia hopes Trump wants to participate in settlement process in Ukraine — Kremlin

NEW YORK, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian side hopes that US President Donald Trump is still willing to help settle the Ukrainian conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated.

"Of course, we sincerely hope that President Trump is still willing to contribute to [the] political and diplomatic settlement of [the] Ukraine problem," Peskov said in an interview with CNN.

The spokesman noted that Russia wants to make quicker progress on settling the conflict and is waiting for the US to demonstrate its readiness.

According to Peskov, Moscow and Washington should explore new opportunities for trade and economic cooperation. "We have very, very brilliant horizons waiting ahead. And we are losing time, we are losing money, we are losing profits," he emphasized.

Peskov previously reported that cooperation between the Russian and Ukrainian negotiating teams had been suspended at Kiev's and Europe's initiative, although communication channels had been established. He also emphasized that Russia remains ready for a Ukrainian settlement.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry’s Second CIS Department Director Alexey Polishchuk said in an interview with TASS that Russia is ready to resume the negotiation process with Ukraine in Istanbul, and that the ball is in Ukraine's court. The diplomat noted that Kiev has put the negotiations "on hold" and that Turkish representatives have repeatedly called for their resumption.