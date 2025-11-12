India recognizes explosion near Red Fort in New Delhi as terrorist attack

NEW DELHI, November 12. /TASS/. The Indian government has adopted a resolution declaring the car explosion near the historic Red Fort in New Delhi a terrorist attack, according to a statement from the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, Modi chaired a cabinet meeting on security issues, which began with a minute of silence in memory of the victims. The resolution adopted by the government states that the country has witnessed "a heinous terror incident, perpetrated by anti-national forces, through a car explosion near the Red Fort."

The cabinet instructed that an investigation "be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay."

The resolution also emphasizes that the government is closely monitoring the situation.

On the evening of November 10, a car exploded near the Red Fort (Lal Qila) in the Indian capital. According to the latest reports, 13 people were killed and more than 20 were injured. The blast occurred on the same day police foiled a terrorist attack in Faridabad, Haryana State, which borders New Delhi, arresting three suspects and seizing 350 kilograms of explosives.