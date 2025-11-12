MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Ukraine and its Western sponsors are incapable of achieving victory in the military confrontation with Russia, British foreign affairs journalist Frank Wright said in an interview with TASS.

"My view is that there is no realistic possibility of winning the war against Russia. And the reason why I would say that <…> [is] the territorial conquests of the Russians now amount to around 20% of the landmass of Ukraine before 2022," he said.

"It doesn't look likely that it can be sustained. The Europeans haven't got the money to sustain it on their own. The Americans seem increasingly unwilling to bankroll it themselves and appear, in my view, to be walking away," he added.

Wright believes that European countries will attempt to create "what might be called either a frozen conflict or perpetually financing a low-level state of emergency through the deliberate sponsorship of destabilizing operations in order to prevent any realistic peace ever breaking out."

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the Kiev regime has not received direct financial assistance from the United States in 2025, following the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Earlier, the US leader stated that the United States no longer funds Ukraine but continues to supply it with weapons paid for by European NATO members.