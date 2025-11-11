US considers building base for 10,000 troops near Gaza — media

NEW YORK, November 11. /TASS/. The US military is exploring the possibility of constructing a base near the Gaza Strip that could accommodate around 10,000 personnel, Bloomberg reported.

According to the news agency, the US Navy has asked several companies to provide cost estimates for the construction of a "temporary, self-sustaining military base of operations capable of supporting 10,000 personnel and providing 10,000 square feet of office space for a period of 12 months" near the Gaza Strip. Contractors are expected to build a turnkey base and subsequently provide electricity, food, water, and communications services.

An unnamed US administration official told the agency that the military’s request represents an initial step toward planning the establishment of a base for international stabilization forces.

On September 29, the White House released US President Donald Trump’s comprehensive plan for resolving the situation in the Gaza Strip. The 20-point document includes, among other measures, the creation of a temporary external administration in the Palestinian enclave and the deployment of international stabilization forces. On October 9, Israel and Hamas agreed to implement the first stage of Trump’s peace plan, and the ceasefire agreement came into force on October 10.