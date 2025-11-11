Ukraine approves list of countries eligible for fast-tracked citizenship

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities have approved a list of five countries whose citizens will be able to attain Ukrainian citizenship through a streamlined procedure.

According to a resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, citizens of Germany, Canada, Poland, the United States, and the Czech Republic are eligible for a simplified path toward Ukrainian citizenship.

In July, Vladimir Zelensky signed a law legalizing dual citizenship, which will take effect on January 16, 2026, and instructed officials to compile a list of countries that would apply to. The law on multiple citizenship allows foreigners holding passports of countries included in this list to acquire Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure. Natural-born Ukrainians will be allowed to hold multiple citizenship if they obtain a passport from one of these approved countries. Previously, Ukrainians were required to renounce their Ukrainian citizenship upon acquiring foreign citizenship. The law, however, explicitly prohibits multiple citizenship with Russia or with countries "that do not recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

The Ukrainian administration maintains that the initiative aims to modernize legislation governing the acquisition and termination of Ukrainian citizenship. It is expected to affect both Ukrainians living abroad and foreign nationals serving in Ukrainian military units, along with their families, who will be eligible to apply for citizenship after one year of service in the Ukrainian army during martial law.

At the same time, some local experts warn that the law could enable abuse of the citizenship deprivation mechanism, as its vague wording might allow it to be used against political opponents.