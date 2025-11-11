{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin-Trump Budapest Meeting

Russia-US summit in Budapest still on agenda — Hungarian PM

Viktor Orban recalled that the Putin-Trump meeting was postponed, not cancelled

BUDAPEST, November 11. /TASS/. There is still a chance that Russia and the United States ultimately reach an agreement on Ukraine and, so, a meeting between their leaders, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, in Budapest is still on the agenda, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"I can say that a Russia-US summit in Budapest, a large-scale peace conference in Budapest are on the agenda," he said in an interview with the ATV television channel.

He recalled that the Putin-Trump meeting was postponed, not cancelled. In his words, the summit may be held "a little bit later, but it is not impossible."

"The US-Russian agreement [on Ukraine] is not impossible," he stressed.

Ukraine approves list of countries eligible for fast-tracked citizenship
According to a resolution adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, citizens of Germany, Canada, Poland, the United States, and the Czech Republic are eligible for a simplified path toward Ukrainian citizenship
Trump no longer sees a threat of Ukraine conflict leading to WWIII
The US leader again claimed to have solved several conflicts, without specifying exactly which
Impossible for one pilot to land MiG-31 jet alone in case of hijacking — expert
Andrey Gribov said it would lead to a catastrophe
Russia's ownership of Kuril Islands not up for debate — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin follows the media reports
Russian Aerospace Forces strike Ukrainian radio-electronic intelligence center, airfield
As reported earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service disrupted the operation of Ukrainian and British intelligence to hijack a Russian MiG-31 jet armed with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile for its further use in a provocation against NATO’s largest airbase in Romania
Oreshnik missile system to be moved around Belarus — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that the US still alleges that it does not have accurate information about the presence or absence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Ukrainian drone operators behind attack on civilians wiped out near Kupyansk — DPR adviser
A major enemy drone control center near Kupyansk was destroyed by Russian Aerospace Forces
EU finance ministers will not decide on expropriation of Russian assets on November 13
The European Commission has at the moment "only two" real opportunities to provide Kiev with financing at the level of about 140 bln euros in 2026-2027, the source said
UK’s Bellingcat involved in Kiev's operation to hijack Russian MiG-31 jet — FSB
According to the Russian security service, this proves that the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate lacks originality in its plots
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight drone strikes on Russian territory
Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in a drone attack on the Saratov Region, Governor Roman Busargin said
India declares state of high alert on border with Pakistan following New Delhi explosion
According to the report, border security forces have increased vigilance and stepped up patrols to prevent any potential threats
Russian expert links MiG-31 hijacking attempt to UK’s supersonic lag
Alexander Stepanov also noted that many military experts acknowledge the fact of a serious, and presumably insurmountable, deficit in the British military-industrial complex in the domain of hypersonic missiles
Muammar Gaddafi’s son released from detention after posting $896,000 bail — media
Hannibal Gaddafi, 50, was abducted by Amal, a Shiite movement, militants from neighboring Syria where he lived as a political exile
Uncovered deficit of Ukrainian state budget reach $60 bln for 2026-2027
The situation with funding from the United States was clearer when preparing the budget for 2025, said deputy finance minister Alexander Kava
Ukrainian special services suggested to kill MiG-31 pilot during hijacking operation
Additionally, the navigator said that, replying to this suggestion, he responded that he lacked sufficient skills to land a MiG-31 jet alone
Political party named after Trump appears in Belgium — Politico
The party’s name is an acronym for Tous Reunis pour l'Union des Mouvements Populistes, or All United for the Union of Populist Movements
EU, Council of Europe lack resources to create 'tribunal against Russia' — Euronews
The Council of Europe has estimated that the project would require about €75 million per year, not including rental and security costs, the TV channel reported
Lithuania's decision to close border with Belarus is 'outrageous' — Lavrov
On October 29, Lithuania shut its land border with Belarus, citing numerous incidents where balloons carrying contraband cigarettes were flown onto its territory, which posed a risk to civil aviation
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
French defense chief refuses to disclose number of warheads in country’s nuclear arsenal
Catherine Vautrin refused to confirm the figure of 290 warheads mentioned by the program’s host
Only 18% of Germans want Merz to run for chancellor again in 2029
74% of those polled would prefer to see another CDU/CSU candidate
Outbreak of gas gangrene recorded among Ukrainian troops — newspaper
According to The Telegraph, a surge in the cases of this infectious disease where gas bubbles form beneath the skin and muscle tissues rapidly deteriorate has been triggered by the difficult situation on the frontline and delayed evacuation
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
Over half of Ukrainians still communicate with each other in Russian — security forces
According to the Russian law enforcement agencies, the share of students who consider Ukrainian their native language has also decreased over the past year from 71% to 64%
Draft appeal on escalation near Venezuela borders submitted to State Duma — Russian MP
The Committee has proposed that the Council of the State Duma add the draft appeal to the agenda of the November 11 plenary session, Leonid Slutsky said
Lukoil declares force majeure at Iraqi oil field
A representative of Iraq’s oil industry told the agency that the company may halt production and fully withdraw from the project if the situation is not resolved within six months
UAV provocations in Belgium force confiscation of Russian assets — French politician
Florian Philippot said that NATO and the European Union are making every effort to create panic in Belgium and pressure its prime minister
US Senate passes bill to reopen government
The 60-40 vote would end the longest government shutdown in US history
Russia reports downing 37 Ukrainian drones over past night
Eight of them were destroyed over the Saratov Region
McDonald's registered seven trademarks in Russia
The trademarks will remain force until December 2034
Washington simply needs to agree to extend New START Treaty for year — Lavrov
No consultations are necessary for the US to support Russia's approach, the foreign minister stressed
Ukrainian media see searches at Mindich’s as power move by 'anti-Zelensky coalition'
According to the report, the searches conducted at the co-owner of the Kvartal 95 company Timur Mindich may lead to new actions aimed at depriving Vladimir Zelensky of control over parliament and the government
Russian embassy calls BBC 'fake news factory,' points to 'decades' of Russia lies
Its journalists select and manipulate facts, censor information that does not fit into the biased stance of the leadership
Almost 500 Ukrainian strikes on Russia daily in past week — Russian official
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the Ukrainian armed forces fired almost 3,500 various munitions on Russian regions over the past week
Russian regions recruit volunteers to protect critical facilities
Initially, all volunteers will get fire, tactical, engineering, and medical training, as well as education on the basics of electronic warfare, control and communications
Russian army takes control of area of 25 square km while liberating Sladkoye, Novoye
Battlegroup East fighters liberated five settlements in the past four days
Attempts to inflict strategic defeat on Russia are counterproductive — envoy to Germany
Sergey Nechayev stressed that Russia "has not violated or destroyed any agreements"
Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets adds Zelensky's 'wallet' to database
Timur Mindich's personal data was published on the website on November 10 after searches at his residence
Removal of tariffs to cost US over $3 trillion — Trump
The US President said that it would be devastating to the future of the country
Zelensky’s office in panic over reports of thermal power plants going non-operational
According to the sources, "the company’s top managers had a not quite polite conversation with the office members"
Ukrainian troops seek to unblock only way out of Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin said that the Russian troops are methodically repelling the attacks
Syria’s al-Sharaa discusses Syria-US relations with Trump — office
The visit to the White House is the first by a Syrian head of state in almost six decades
Wagenknecht blasts German president, accuses him of 'political stupidity'
The barrier created by the traditional parties against the Alternative for Germany does not make Germany a better place, leader of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice party said
Russia’s Yak-130M airplane to make international debut at Dubai Airshow
The Yak-130M, manufactured by the United Aircraft Corporation, is outfitted with a new aircraft armament and avionics package, Rostec noted
Russian FPV drone crews wipe out five Ukrainian IFVs in Kupyansk suburbs
Live-recording images showed the destruction of combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army’s 116th separate mechanized brigade and the detonation of their ammunition load
Russian international reserves hit fresh all-time high in October reaching $725.8 bln
The value of monetary gold in reserves rose to $299.8 bln, setting a new historical maximum
US in dialogue with South Korea, Japan on possible deployment of nuclear weapons — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow was alarmed when it heard statements that the US would resume nuclear tests out of geopolitical necessity
German investigation into Nord Stream sabotage may undermine support for Ukraine — media
The sources point out that German police, prosecutors and other people familiar with the case developed "a clear picture of how an elite Ukrainian military unit carried out the attacks under the direct supervision of Ukraine’s then-supreme commander, General Valery Zaluzhny"
Ukrainian attacks kill 8 civilians, injure 45 in past week — Russian official
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the majority of casualties were reported in the Belgorod, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, and the Donetsk People’s Republic
Second unit of Kudankulam nuclear plant to use 18-month fuel cycle — Rosatom
This is more tolerant, more efficient fuel, Alexey Likhachev said
Russia to put military arsenal on display at Dubai Airshow — statement
In total, more than 850 military products will be presented, including more than 110 prototypes
Mission to EU dismisses bloc’s ban on multiple-entry visas for Russians as puzzling
The European Commission again directly refuted its claims that EU restrictions do not target ordinary Russians, Russia’s permanent mission to the European Union emphasized
IN BRIEF: Nuclear tests, New START Treaty extension, British media lies — what Lavrov said
Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the resumption of preparations for a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Press review: Russia boosts India ties while political disputes hit green transition
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 11th
Kremlin expects Putin to make meaningful visit to India before end of year
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin will announce all the agreements that are planned to be reached in due time
Gold soars above $4,150 for the first time since October 24
Gold prices per troy ounce pared gains to trade at $4.150.1 by 6:42 a.m. Moscow time
Kiev began planning operation to hijack MiG-31 jet in fall of 2024 — FSB
The Russian Federal Security Service noted that, in order to carry out this operation, the Ukrainian special services contacted both the jet crew commander and the pilot to study them
Fires reported at energy sites in Odessa Region — administration
According to the official, all fires have been extinguished
Baltic region seen as potential hotbed of conflict between NATO, Russia — diplomat
There is no other area where NATO and Russian troops are deployed that close to each other in all senses, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Kiev planned to apply toxic substances to pilot’s mask during hijacking of MiG-31-FSB
According to the FSB, Kiev has previously used poisons to neutralize Russian Aerospace Forces crew members in order to hijack aircraft
Rostec creates new anti-drone system to protect bridges from UAV attacks
The module can interfere with the drone’s programmed route and stop it from completing its mission, the press service reported
Russian government commission backs ban on expulsion of foreigners serving in army
Instead of administrative expulsion for these foreign citizens, a fine of 1,000 to 50,000 rubles or compulsory work for up to 200 hours will be provided
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing — NYT
Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract, according to the report
Russian troops liberate bakery plant in Kupyansk in Kharkov Region — commander
According to the report, Russian assault teams have advanced considerably along Dzerzhinsky Street over the past 24 hours
Buffer zone around ZNPP to contribute to its safety — Russian diplomat
On November 8, the ZNPP reported that external power supply to the ZNPP via two high-voltage lines, Ferrosplavnaya-1 and Dneprovskaya, had been resumed
Most mobilized Ukrainians desert long before arriving to assigned units — newspaper
According to the report, the Ukrainian force density is already so low that there are parts of the front that are essentially only guarded by drones
Thwarted MiG-31 jet hijacking operation planned over Black Sea waters — pilot
The serviceman said he was contacted online
Ukraine loses about 70% of power generation capacities since 2022
Assessments of available capacities don’t take into account the damage done to power plants in the fall of 2025
European Commission to create intelligence unit led by von der Leyen — FT
An unnamed European Commission representative told the newspaper that the EC was "examining how to strengthen its security and intelligence capabilities"
West may split into two — Polish PM Tusk
Donald Tusk admitted that for the unity of Europe, a "common, clearly defined enemy" was needed
Press review: Syrian interim president visits US and Denmark pumps $6 bln into Arctic arms
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 10th
Startup at third unit of Kudankulam plant to begin next year — Rosatom
Third countries that "demonstrated disloyalty to their commitments" in the course of execution of this project were successfully replaced by friendly countries, Alexey Likhachev noted
Government commission approves amendments to judicial system law
The draft law suggests legislative enshrining of the jurisdictional sovereignty of the Russian Federation from outside court decisions
Two Colombian mercenaries sentenced to 13 years each for fighting for Ukraine
Investigators of the regional FSB established that the convicts joined the Karpatskaya Sech battalion of the Ukrainian army in November 2023 and fought against Russia until July last year
Read more
Ahmed al-Sharaa noted that a justice commission was established so that everyone could be held accountable for what they did, including Bashar Assad
Read more
The source said that assault units of the 114th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division belonging to the Battlegroup East’s 5th Army, sliced through the liberated settlement of Novonikolayevka
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow had no opportunity to examine these initiatives so far
Read more
Kazakhstan, Russia to sign declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership — Tokayev
According to the Kazakh leader, the document will open a new era in bilateral relations, confirming an unprecedented level of mutual trust and joint readiness for closer work in all areas
FSB thwarts Kiev's operation to hijack MiG-31 jet for provocation against NATO base
According to the Russian security service, the Ukrainian military intelligence officers tried to recruit Russian pilots, offering $3 million
Putin to hold talks with visiting Kazakh leader Tokayev
The talks will address key issues concerning the development of Russian-Kazakh relations, strategic partnership and alliance in the political, trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres
Pentagon nominee indicates plans to achieve goals through nuclear threats — Lavrov
Robert Kadlec, who is seeking the post of assistant to the secretary of war, stated that nuclear options should be developed to address certain potential regional conflicts
Baltic countries mere pawns in British game against Russia — Lavrov
"The few in Europe who still have a shred of common sense and indeed care about the continent’s security, and there are fewer and fewer of those, they understand perfectly well which provocative role was given to these Baltic countries, spearheaded by the British," the minister said
Foreign intelligence promised Russian MiG-31 pilot pile of cash, life of luxury
A Ukrainian pilot was also involved in the recruitment on the part of Ukrainian intelligence
EU may fail to issue loan to Kiev by April 2026 even if seizes Russian assets — media
The decision was postponed until the EU summit set for December, while the European Commission was instructed to work out various loan options for Ukraine for 2026-2027
Ukrainians conduct three attacks on Donbass region in past day, injuring two civilians
No damage to civilian infrastructure has been registered
US to build $500 million military base on Israel-Gaza border — media
According to the report, the base will be designed for use by the international stabilization forces that will operate in Gaza, maintaining a ceasefire
Germany’s Wagenknecht steps down as BSW leader
According to Wagenknecht, she plans to set up and head a BSW commission on fundamental values, which will address issues of the party’s ideology
US fails to clarify its position on nuclear tests — Russian diplomat
"Instead, the US delegation focused on technical and financial issues and accused Russia of allegedly conducting nuclear tests," Mikhail Ulyanov said
China to limit supplies of rare earth metals to US defense companies — WSJ
The "validated end-user" system would enable the Chinese authorities to honor its promise to streamline the export of rare earth metals to the United States while ensuring that the materials in question are not diverted to Pentagon suppliers
Civilian infrastructure damaged in drone attack in Russia’s Saratov region — governor
First responders are working at the scene
Russian troops liberate Novouspenovskoye community in Zaporozhye Region over past day
Seven attacks by the 32nd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the encircled combat group in the Krasnoarmeysk area were repelled
Ex-French President Sarkozy returns home from prison
The car carrying the former president drove past reporters flocking
Russian security official advocates for boosting defense cooperation with Egypt
Sergey Shoigu said that Russian-made weapons and vehicles supplied to Egypt have become a major element of strengthening the comprehensive system of its defense
Ukraine’s anti-corruption body releases fragment of damning Zelensky wiretaps
The video contains an audio fragment where the construction of defensive fortifications for "crazy" amounts of money is discussed
Poroshenko's faction in Ukrainian parliament launches resignation of government
This happened in the wake of a corruption scandal involving businessman Timur Mindich
Kremlin says no explanation yet from US on Trump’s statement about nuclear testing
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so
Russian pilot promised citizenship of Western country for hijacking MiG-31 jet — FSB
The Russian officer was also offered $1 million
Avtovaz launches intensive road testing program for Lada Azimut crossover
Full-scale testing is one of the key stages in preparing the model for the start of mass production, which is scheduled for 2026
Russia’s KVN drones destroy over 330 armored vehicles from April to November
According to the developer, two key features make the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod drone especially effective
Hungary free of sanctions while Trump in power — PM Orban
The two leaders discussed the issue during their meeting at the White House on November 7
