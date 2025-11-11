Russia-US summit in Budapest still on agenda — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, November 11. /TASS/. There is still a chance that Russia and the United States ultimately reach an agreement on Ukraine and, so, a meeting between their leaders, Vladimir Putin of Russia and Donald Trump of the United States, in Budapest is still on the agenda, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"I can say that a Russia-US summit in Budapest, a large-scale peace conference in Budapest are on the agenda," he said in an interview with the ATV television channel.

He recalled that the Putin-Trump meeting was postponed, not cancelled. In his words, the summit may be held "a little bit later, but it is not impossible."

"The US-Russian agreement [on Ukraine] is not impossible," he stressed.