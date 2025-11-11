Kazakhstan, Russia have no major issues — Kazakh leader at meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Kazakhstan and Russia do not have any major problems in their relations, and should any arise, they are resolved promptly, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Moscow on a state visit, stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

"There are no major problems between our nations. If they do crop up, which happens, they are resolved through the efforts primarily of the heads of state and, of course, the governments," the Kazakh leader said.

He noted that bilateral cooperation is characterized by strategic partnership and allied relations. "There is not a single area where we do not interact or work together," Tokayev stated.