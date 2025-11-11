Istanbul prosecutor's office moves to ban opposition Republican People's Party

ISTANBUL, November 11. /TASS/. The Istanbul prosecutor’s office has submitted a request to the Turkish Prosecutor General’s Office seeking to initiate proceedings to ban the country’s main opposition force, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the Sozcu TV channel reported.

The request follows Tuesday’s announcement that the Istanbul prosecutor had indicted the city’s former mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, on corruption charges.

"The investigation found that the CHP systematically and continuously interfered in national and local elections to influence their credibility, the will of voters, and the democratic order. In accordance with Articles 68 and 69 of the Constitution and Article 101 and Law No. 2820 on Political Parties, the Prosecutor General’s Office sent a notification to the Supreme Court’s Prosecutor General to take and implement the necessary measures," the TV channel cited the supervisory authority’s statement. In effect, this constitutes a request to initiate proceedings to ban the party, Sozcu TV noted.