Iran says receiving mixed messages from US on nuclear talks

ABU DHABI, November 11. /TASS/. Tehran is hearing "conflicting messages" from Washington about negotiations to resolve the conflict over Iran's nuclear program, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

"We are receiving conflicting messages. On stage we hear one thing, backstage we get another. The Americans, as usual, are master manipulators. From the very beginning, they used diplomacy not to reach an agreement, but to emasculate the very idea of diplomacy," he told the Abu Dhabi Strategic Debate conference.

The United States and Iran have held five rounds of talks trying to reach a new agreement on Iran's nuclear program. Negotiations did not resume after June 13, when Israel launched a military operation against the Islamic republic. The United States entered the conflict nine days later, attacking Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.