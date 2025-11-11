ZNPP ceasefire expires, Ukrainian forces shell Energodar’s outskirts — plant’s management

MELITOPOL, November 11. /TASS/. The local ceasefire near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) expired after the restoration of the two power lines feeding the plant, and the Ukrainian armed forces resumed shelling the outskirts of the satellite city of Energodar, the plant’s communication director Yevgenia Yashina told TASS.

"Both lines of the ZNPP external power supply were commissioned after repairs. The ceasefire expired. Now, the Ukrainian armed forces are shelling the outskirts of Energodar, but not the city itself. Over the past 24 hours, we’ve recorded enemy drones over the city," Yashina said.

On November 8, the ZNPP reported that specialists had restored high-voltage 330 kW power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, and 750 kW line, known as Dneprovskaya, which significantly increases the resistance of the plant’s energy system. Dneprovskaya was shut down for 30 days after Ukrainian attacks. It was restored and recommissioned on October 23. The Ferrosplavnaya-1 line was nonfunctional since May 7. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) helped conclude a local ceasefire.