BUDAPEST, November 11. /TASS/. Hungary has received an exemption from US sanctions against Russian energy, but the EU wants to ban its supplies to all EU countries, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, adding he would fight the initiative of the European Commission and the European Parliament.

During a November 7 visit to Washington, Orban agreed with US President Donald Trump that Hungary would be granted an exemption from US sanctions that restrict energy supplies through the Druzhba oil pipeline and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

"Brussels reacted immediately. They announced that, despite Hungary's exemption from US sanctions, they would still ban imports of Russian energy to Europe from 2027. They want to continue the war [in Ukraine] and sanctions [against Russia]," he said on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist in Russia).

Orban confirmed that Hungary would not agree to such plans. "We will also say a few words about this," the prime minister added.

After his visit to Washington, he said that he would now seek exceptions to the prohibitions and restrictions in Brussels for his country. The Hungarian government intends to use all available political and legal means to do this. The European Union summit will be held in December in the Belgian capital to discuss halting energy imports from Russia.

In October, the EU Council approved a phased ban on purchases of Russian pipeline and liquefied natural gas from 2028. Signing new gas contracts will be prohibited from 2026, short-term contracts must be completed by June 17, 2026, while the implementation of long-term contracts can continue until January 1, 2028. The European Parliament insists on a tougher ban, demanding that all Russian gas supplies to EU countries be stopped from 2027.

European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jorgensen said the European Commission is continuing to work on a plan to ban purchases of oil and nuclear fuel for power plants from Russia.