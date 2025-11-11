LONDON, November 11. /TASS/. Most recently mobilized Ukrainian soldiers desert long before reaching their assigned units, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office, almost 20,000 cases on "absence without leave and desertion" were launched in October, which is "the highest monthly figure this year." One Ukrainian official told the newspaper that it is unclear exactly how many people desert. Ukrainian servicemen often go AWOL and transfer to other units if they are dissatisfied with their commanders. However, such cases are not frequent, with most soldiers leaving military service altogether.

"A significant number of newly mobilized soldiers flee long before reaching their units," an official told the Financial Times. "The result is that the land forces are not expanding but are actually declining in numbers. The Ukrainian force density is already so low that there are parts of the front that are essentially only guarded by drones," an unnamed official said.

Vladimir Zelensky is trying to solve the acute shortage of servicemen by increasing the number of volunteers and proposing new short-term contracts ranging from one to five years. However, the Financial Times noted that these measures either did not yield the planned results or never came into effect.