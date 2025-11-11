Kazakhstan, Russia to sign declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership — Tokayev

ASTANA, November 11. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced that during his state visit to Russia, the parties will sign a declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries.

"The signing of the Declaration on the transition of relations between Kazakhstan and Russia to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance will become the key item on the extensive agenda of my visit to Moscow. This document will obviously open a new era in bilateral relations, confirming an unprecedented level of mutual trust and joint readiness for closer work in all areas," he said in an article in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.