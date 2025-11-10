Trump no longer sees a threat of Ukraine conflict leading to WWIII

WASHINGTON, November 11. /TASS/. US leader Donald Trump said the Ukraine conflict could have escalated to a third world war if he weren’t president.

"I think, <…> first of all, that war would have never happened if I was president. And if I weren't president, that war could have led to World War III. It won't. It's not going to anymore. But when I first got in I said, `Wow, this situation could lead to World War III’. And I got NATO together. I got everybody together," Trump said in the White House, taking reporters’ questions at a swearing-in ceremony for US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

Trump again claimed to have solved several conflicts, without specifying exactly which. "Don’t forget, I put out eight wars, nine to come. I think I'll get the other one taken care of," he boasted.