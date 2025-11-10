Poroshenko's faction in Ukrainian parliament launches resignation of government

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The faction of the European Solidarity party of ex-President Pyotr Poroshenko (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of persons involved in extremist activities or terrorism) in the Verkhovna Rada has launched a government resignation procedure in the wake of a corruption scandal involving businessman Timur Mindich.

"We are starting the procedure for the resignation of the unprofessional and corrupt government. Our goal is government governance, the unity of society and the trust of our partners," the party said on Telegram. "We call on all colleagues in parliament who are aware of the threat to the state to sign up for the resignation of the government to form a government of national salvation."

On Monday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), said they had conducted an operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector. The offices of former Energy Minister and current Justice Minister German Galushchenko, Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal 95, who is called Vladimir Zelensky's "wallet," and Energoatom were searched. Later, NABU published recordings of conversations in the corruption case, but the real names of the participants were not disclosed. According to Ukrainian media, Mindich left the country a few hours before the search. His accomplices, brothers Alexander and Mikhail Zuckerman, were also abroad.

In the evening, Galushchenko and Mindich were added to the lists of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets, where they were called looters, thieves and members of an organized criminal group. NABU also said that about $100 million were laundered by the criminal organization in the energy sector.