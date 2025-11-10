Ukraine’s extremist website Mirotvorets adds Zelensky's 'wallet' to database

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Co-owner of Kvartal 95, businessman Timur Mindich, known to some as Vladimir Zelensky's "wallet," has been listed in the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets.

The businessman's personal data was published on the website on November 10 after searches at his residence. The creators of the website call Mindich a marauder, a thief and a member of an organized criminal group. It says he "deliberately acted to undermine the stable functioning of the energy sector of Ukraine," and used his official position for personal enrichment.

Earlier ex-Minister of Energy, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, considered Mindich’s right-hand man, was put on the Mirotvorets database. The website also called him a marauder, a thief and a member of an organized crime group.

On Monday, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) searched the apartment of Mindich, who had left the country a few hours prior. Galushchenko’s place and Energoatom, considered to be close to Mindich, were also searched.

After that, NABU said that, together with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), it was conducting an operation to uncover corruption in the energy sector called Midas, which included more than 70 searches. NABU and SAPO have 1,000 hours of audio recordings on the case and have already begun to publish the first fragments, in which Mindich and Galushchenko became participants under the names Carlson and Professor.

A conflict between Zelensky and NABU and SAPO, over which he has tried to establish control, has escalated since the summer and Mindich's name has been increasingly mentioned in public. He is called "the most non-public and at the same time the most involved businessman in power." Some Ukrainian analysts believe that Mindich is responsible for the bulk of cash flows in most of the corruption schemes in Zelensky's office, including defense orders.

It is assumed that informal meetings were held in Mindich's apartment with the participation of Zelensky, head of his office Andrey Yermak and other high-ranking officials. In July, the Ukrainian media reported that NABU and SAPO had installed listening devices there and recorded discussions of corruption schemes. The Strana newspaper said that against the background of the recent searches, the publication of the Mindich tapes will cause a severe political crisis in Ukraine.