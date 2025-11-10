French ex-President Sarkozy seen leaving prison — BFMTV

PARIS, November 10. /TASS/. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was released from Paris’s La Sante prison, where he spent more than 20 days following his conviction in a campaign financing case.

BFMTV reported him leaving in a minivan escorted by police motorcyclists. Unlike the day Sarkozy was taken to prison, this time his family did not organize any demonstrations in support of the former president. Police units are stationed outside his residence, journalists have gathered along the surrounding streets hoping to capture his arrival. It remains unclear whether the former head of state will make a statement to the press upon his arrival.

Earlier, the Paris Court of Appeals granted a request from Sarkozy’s defense team asking that he be released from prison under judicial supervision. As part of the deal, he is banned from leaving France or contacting any acting French justice minister, including Gerald Darmanin, who visited him in prison before the latest ruling. The hearing of his appeal of the September verdict in the campaign financing case is scheduled for March 2026.

On September 25, Sarkozy, 70, who served as French president from 2007 to 2012, was found guilty of complicity in a criminal conspiracy in the Libyan funding case but acquitted of concealing the embezzlement of public funds and passive corruption. The court did not establish that the 2007 election campaign was illegally financed. Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison. On October 21 he began serving his sentence in a solitary cell at La Sante prison in Paris’s 14th arrondissement.