AfD lawmaker says not afraid of criticism for efforts to retain ties with Russia

BERLIN, November 10. /TASS/. Rainer Rothfuss, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) parliamentary group in the Bundestag, told TASS that he views his upcoming trip to Russia as a mission to prevent an escalation in relations with Moscow.

"I consider it my personal mission to use all legitimate democratic means of open discussion to prevent a potential escalation of a conflict with Russia [and its extension] into NATO territory and Germany," he said.

"At the same time, I am not afraid of the efforts and public criticism of such informal peaceful diplomacy," the lawmaker emphasized.

According to Rothfuss, the AfD faction is firmly convinced that Germany bears historical responsibility for preventing the outbreak of war.

"We also believe that the US government led by [President Donald] Trump is on our side, so we are confidently looking forward to a new era of peaceful multipolar cooperation in the economic sphere and security policy between East and West, North and South," the parliamentarian stressed.

Rothfuss also announced that he will participate in a forum on relations between BRICS and Europe, to be held in Sochi. As the spokesperson for the AfD parliamentary group on human rights, he has been invited to give a speech on humanitarian aid in Africa. In addition, he will take part in a panel discussion entitled "BRICS·Europe: Economic and Social Cooperation in the Transition to Multipolarity."

Rothfuss pointed out that Germany’s prosperity is dependent on the supply of competitively·priced energy resources and raw materials for German industry, as well as unhindered access to international markets.

"Germany can no longer afford to pursue an isolationist policy toward the most populous and resource·rich markets, such as the rapidly growing BRICS economies," he said.

The MP also stressed that most Germans do not want conflict with Russia and expect diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine. In this regard, the lawmaker recalled that the AfD is facing a ban in Germany due to its attempts to restore relations with Russia and achieve a diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier reports indicated that AfD Bundestag members Steffen Kite and Rainer Rothfuss, as well as the head of the AfD branch in Saxony, Jorg Urban, and MEP Hans Neuhoff, intend to visit Russia in the near future. They specifically want to attend the BRICS·Europe conference in Sochi. The AfD parliamentary group supports their trip. The stated goal is to maintain dialogue with Russia. Other parties have sharply criticized their travel plans, and some representatives of the CDU/CSU bloc have even accused the AfD of treason.