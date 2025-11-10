CHISINAU, November 10. /TASS/. Transnistria is committed to peace and is against any escalation in the region, President of the unrecognized republic Vadim Krasnoselsky said at a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires in Moldova Nick Pietrowicz in Tiraspol.

"Transnistria is committed to the peaceful and responsible position geared to maintain stability and peace. All contradictions should be discussed only at the negotiating table. War on the Dniester banks is inadmissible and no one will ever be able to drag Transnistria into military ventures," the presidential press service quoted him as saying.

He once again called for resuming talks on settling relations with Chisinau in the 5+2 format (Moldova, Transnistria, the OSCE, Russia, Ukraine and observers from the United States and the European Union), which were frozen in 2019.

This June, Dorin Recean, who was Moldova’s prime minister at that time, mentioned Moscow’s alleged plans to deploy 10,000 Russian soldiers to Transnistria and called on the EU leadership to help, including financially.

Later, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that NATO was making active preparations to use Moldova as a battering ram in a potential armed conflict with Russia. According to the SVR, Brussels has made a decision to accelerate the transformation of this country into the alliance’s bridgehead on its eastern flanks, given the advance of Russian forces in Ukraine.