Israel attacks Hezbollah targets in eastern, southern Lebanon — TV

BEIRUT, November 10. /TASS/. Israel has delivered a series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in eastern and southern Lebanon.

According to the Al Jadeed television channel, Israeli attacks targeted Hezbollah bases near the cities of Janta and Nabi Chit in the vicinity of the border with Syria. Airstrikes were also delivered on underground shelters and weapons depots in the Jabal al-Rafi and Jabal al-Rihane mountainous areas in southern Lebanon.

Air raids on al-Qatrani and al-Mahmoudia in southern Lebanon were followed by fires. Strikes were twice delivered on ground targets in Sahel al-Jermuk. No casualties were immediately reported.

Israeli drones earlier attacked pickup trucks carrying Hezbollah fighters in Hermel in southern Lebanon and in al-Hamriyah near Tyre. Two people were reportedly killed.