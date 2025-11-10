Pakistani PM expected to visit Russia in Q1 2026 — ambassador

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit Russia in the first quarter of 2026, the country’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.

"We are working on the prime minister’s visit to Russia, which will take place in the first quarter of 2026," he said at a meeting with deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev.

The Pakistani diplomat lauded the development of cooperation between the two countries. "My relations with Russia began long ago because my father was a pilot in the Soviet Union. My first bicycle, my first TV set, my first air conditioner, and many other things originated from the Soviet Union, as well as a lot of pictures and books. I am a big fan of Russian literature and have read key works by Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Leo Tolstoy, Mikhail Sholokhov. It is a great honor for me to return to Russia and be part of all processes," he noted, adding that he has been in Russia for two weeks already, having visited the cities of Samara and Kaluga, with plans to travel to Kazan tomorrow.