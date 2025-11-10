West may split into two — Polish PM Tusk

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The West is at risk of fracturing amid Washington’s policies, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

"Obviously, there are fears that either spontaneously, under the pressure of events, or by design, the world will split into two hemispheres again. For Washington, South America, Canada, Greenland will become a priority - we’ve heard [US] President [Donald] Trump talk about that before - as well as a potential conflict with China, and as for us (Europe - TASS), we will be left to fend for ourselves," Tusk said in an interview with the Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper.

He believes that regardless of who is president in the United States, Europe will have to bear increasing responsibility for its security.

Tusk admitted that for the unity of Europe, a "common, clearly defined enemy" is needed. "I know this is an unpopular sentiment, but I will not change my mind and will do everything to ensure that such an unusual situation lasts as long as possible," he added.