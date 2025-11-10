EU speaks of friendship with Georgia while organizing revolution — Tbilisi mayor

TBILISI, November 10. /TASS/. The European Union speaks of friendship with Georgia while attempting to overthrow the government, which is unacceptable, Tbilisi Mayor and Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party Kakha Kaladze told journalists.

"On one hand, they (the EU — TASS) call themselves friends of Georgia, yet on the other, they have engaged in a coup, revolutionary actions, extremism, and encouraged offenders. Such behavior is incompatible with genuine friendship or partnership," he said.

The politician added that Georgia is ready to establish a partnership with the EU, but Brussels needs to respect Tbilisi in return. "We have repeatedly stated that we are open to friendship and partnership. But it cannot be one-sided. We only ask one thing, a fair treatment of Georgia and the Georgian people, respect for our constitution, and our independence," he noted.

The Georgian legislature passed a bill On Transparency of Foreign Influence in May 2024, which caused Georgia’s relations with the European Union and the United States to deteriorate. EU leaders have repeatedly called for its abolition. However, Georgia’s government insists that the law is necessary to ensure financial transparency of NGOs, some of which have attempted to stage a revolution in the country.

In the October 26, 2024 parliamentary elections, the ruling Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia party secured victory with 53.93% of the vote, obtaining 89 of 150 legislative seats. On November 28, 2024, the ruling party decided not to put the issue of EU accession on the agenda until the end of 2028 and to refuse all budgetary grants from the bloc.