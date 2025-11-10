STOCKHOLM, November 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky should end attacks on Russian regions and resume dialogue with Moscow, said Armando Mema, a member of the Finnish national-conservative Freedom Alliance party.

"Zelensky should stop attacks inside Russian territories; all Ukraine is under heavy attacks after the Moscow Region and others were attacked with drones. It makes no sense strategically for him to do so," he wrote on the X social media platform.

"A return to dialogue and diplomacy is the best thing he could do," Mema added.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on November 7 that in response to terrorist attacks on civilian facilities, the Russian Armed Forces had carried out seven combined strikes on military sites in Ukraine using high-precision weapons and drones in the previous week. On November 8, Ukraine once again reported major damage to energy infrastructure, and imposed emergency blackouts. The Ekonomicheskaya Pravda media outlet reported, citing sources in the country’s political circles, that the power generating company Centrenergo’s report that all state-run thermal power plants had stopped operating sent Vladimir Zelensky’s office "really hysterical."