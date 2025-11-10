LONDON, November 10. /TASS/. Ukraine plans to order 27 Patriot air defense systems from US manufacturers, Vladimir Zelensky said in an interview with The Guardian.

Zelensky also wants European countries to lend Ukraine their existing Patriots. When asked if European Union members and the United Kingdom were doing enough for Ukraine, he pointed out that "it’s never enough."

Still, according to the newspaper, Zelensky noted that the question of European military presence in Ukraine had to be handled carefully because there was a risk that Kiev could lose "financial and military support" from its partners.

Zelensky said in mid-April that Ukraine was ready to pay the United States $15 billion for ten Patriot air defense systems, but Washington was reluctant to sell them. Zelensky specified that Kiev planned to purchase air defense systems and other weapons from Washington at the expense of its European partners. Later, he ordered the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry to intensify contact with Western nations regarding the potential handover of air defense systems to Kiev and their production in the country.

Russia has repeatedly stated that flooding the Kiev regime with weapons would only prolong the conflict.