MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Pridneprovskaya Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in southeastern Ukraine was seriously damaged overnight on November 8. Also, the Kremenchug Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) and the facilities of several oil and gas companies sustained damage, the Ekonomicheskaya Pravda newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Pridneprovskaya TPP, located in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and part of the DTEK energy holding company, owned by businessman Rinat Akhmetov, has sustained substantial damage. On November 8, DTEK reported that one of its plants had been damaged, without specifying which one.

Additionally, according to the newspaper, the Kremenchug HPP and the facilities of Ukrgazdobycha, Ukrnafta and Smart Energy were hit. "They were targeting oil and gas facilities. <...>. The damage is substantial," a source in the cabinet of ministers said.

On November 8, the Ukrainian authorities reported massive damage to energy infrastructure facilities and emergency blackouts were enforced. Ukraine’s state-owned company Centrenergo reported that all state-owned thermal power plants were down.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Armed Forces, in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist attacks on Russian civilian targets, had delivered a massive strike on the enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex and gas and electric facilities supporting their operation.