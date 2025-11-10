Belarusian leader invites Laotian president to visit Minsk

MINSK, November 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has invited his Laotian counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith to visit Minsk in a message congratulating him on his 80th birthday, the Belarusian presidential press service said in a statement.

"Alexander Lukashenko shared his warm memories of a meeting with Thongloun Sisoulith that had taken place on the sidelines of a BRICS summit last year, and said that he was looking forward to welcoming him in Belarus to discuss the practical implementation of their agreements and identify ways for the Belarus and Laos to unleash the potential of bilateral relations," the statement reads.

Lukashenko hailed the Laotian president as a prominent statesman and a true patriot of his country seeking to increase its role in the region and the world and improve the lives of its people.