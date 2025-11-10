CELAC, EU agree to adopt roadmap for strengthening relations

MEXICO CITY, November 10. /TASS/. The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union intend to approve a roadmap aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and strengthening political and economic ties, according to a statement distributed following the CELAC-EU summit, which concluded in the Colombian city of Santa Marta.

"We welcome the significant progress in preparing the bilateral roadmap and entrust the CELAC-EU coordination mechanism with finalizing it for adoption before the next ministerial meeting," the document noted.

According to it, the implementation of the roadmap will accelerate cooperation in the areas of climate action and environmental protection, energy transition and the development of regional infrastructure links, as well as promote trade, sustainable growth, and the fight against transnational organized crime.

The summit participants also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the historical ties between the regions and "deepening the strategic partnership based on shared values, democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and multilateralism, in accordance with the UN Charter.".