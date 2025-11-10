Japanese minister for Kuril affairs reprimanded for calling islands 'foreign'

TOKYO, November 10. /TASS/. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara reprimanded the Minister for Okinawa and "Northern Territories" Affairs (as Japan refers to the southern part of the Kuril Islands) Hitoshi Kikawada for referring to these territories, whose ownership is disputed by the Japanese side, as "foreign," the Kyodo news agency reported.

It is noted that on November 8, Kikawada conducted a remote inspection of the southern Kuril Islands from Cape Nosappu, the northeasternmost point of Japan, located in the city of Nemuro (northern Hokkaido prefecture). Such a practice is common for Japanese officials. During the inspection, he said, "After all, [we are here] closest to the foreign country." The official’s statement reportedly caused an ambiguous reaction, as it could be interpreted as "recognition of the islands’ belonging to the Russian side." In this regard, he was reprimanded by the Chief Cabinet Secretary, the second-highest official in the Japanese government.

Since the mid-20th century, Moscow and Tokyo have been holding talks on a peace treaty to formally end World War II hostilities. The dispute over the southern part of the Kuril Islands remains the main obstacle. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the USSR, but Japan continues to claim Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and a group of smaller uninhabited islets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Russia’s sovereignty over these territories is not subject to dispute. Following Japan’s imposition of anti-Russian sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow suspended peace treaty consultations with Tokyo, withdrew from talks on joint economic activities in the southern Kurils, and halted visits to the islands by former Japanese residents.