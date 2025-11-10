{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Japanese minister for Kuril affairs reprimanded for calling islands 'foreign'

The official’s statement reportedly caused an ambiguous reaction, as it could be interpreted as "recognition of the islands’ belonging to the Russian side"

TOKYO, November 10. /TASS/. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara reprimanded the Minister for Okinawa and "Northern Territories" Affairs (as Japan refers to the southern part of the Kuril Islands) Hitoshi Kikawada for referring to these territories, whose ownership is disputed by the Japanese side, as "foreign," the Kyodo news agency reported.

It is noted that on November 8, Kikawada conducted a remote inspection of the southern Kuril Islands from Cape Nosappu, the northeasternmost point of Japan, located in the city of Nemuro (northern Hokkaido prefecture). Such a practice is common for Japanese officials. During the inspection, he said, "After all, [we are here] closest to the foreign country." The official’s statement reportedly caused an ambiguous reaction, as it could be interpreted as "recognition of the islands’ belonging to the Russian side." In this regard, he was reprimanded by the Chief Cabinet Secretary, the second-highest official in the Japanese government.

Since the mid-20th century, Moscow and Tokyo have been holding talks on a peace treaty to formally end World War II hostilities. The dispute over the southern part of the Kuril Islands remains the main obstacle. After the war, the entire archipelago was incorporated into the USSR, but Japan continues to claim Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and a group of smaller uninhabited islets.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that Russia’s sovereignty over these territories is not subject to dispute. Following Japan’s imposition of anti-Russian sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, Moscow suspended peace treaty consultations with Tokyo, withdrew from talks on joint economic activities in the southern Kurils, and halted visits to the islands by former Japanese residents.

Tags
Japan
US Senate to vote on bill to end shutdown within hours — Politico
According to the newspaper, lawmakers from both parties are prepared to support funding for the federal government’s operations until January 30, 2026
Read more
Granddaughter of Cold War-era Soviet leader dies after being hit by train near Moscow
The woman attempted to cross the rail tracks away from the established safe crossing
Read more
Al least two die, over 1 mln evacuated in the Philippines due to Typhoon Fung-wong
More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled
Read more
US IT expert says Russia's Max messenger could be used in West too
According to Jozef Schutzman, since Russia is focusing on her own digital sovereignty, Max has an opportunity to extend its own ecosystem and attract users abroad to its platform to communicate with Russian users
Read more
Special flight from US arrives at Vnukovo Airport
There are no regular flights between the two countries
Read more
Kudermetova, Mertens win Final WTA Doubles Tournament
The Russian and the Belgian won the tournament for the second time
Read more
Putin gave no instructions to prepare for nuclear testing — Kremlin
This must be a serious, well-founded and thought-out decision, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Hungary’s exemption from US sanctions on Russia oil, gas supplies indefinite — Szijjarto
The Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations denied Western media reports that the exemption was made for a year
Read more
Every fourth German would like Merkel to return as chancellor — poll
The poll showed that almost four years after the end of Merkel's chancellorship, she is still popular, primarily among the supporters of the Greens and the Left Party, young voters and residents of urban agglomerations
Read more
Russia’s deputy defense minister meets with North Korean defense minister in Pyongyang
Viktor Goremykin noted active expansion of the fraternal ties between Russia and North Korea in many areas, including military cooperation
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke power plant safe after repairs, radiation background normal — director
Yury Chernichuk added that the station staff is at their workplaces
Read more
All Ukraine’s state-owned thermal power plants stop, no generation — Centrenergo
The company says it intends to restore, repair and launch new generation
Read more
Trump accuses BBC journalists of attempting to influence US presidential election outcome
Earlier, BBC Director General Tim Davie resigned amid the scandal over editing a speech by US President Donald Trump
Read more
Rosoboronexport’s contracts with African countries worth nearly $4 bln
The company views the African market as very promising
Read more
Russia-Cambodia ties have potential for multifaceted projects — upper house speaker
Russia’s Federation Council plans for active interaction with the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Matviyenko added
Read more
Russian army eliminates Ukrainian soldiers in Volchye with captured machine guns — shooter
A senior shooter of the 36th Guards Brigade of Battlegroup East noted that Ukrainian soldiers left behind machine guns, assault rifles and explosives produced in NATO countries
Read more
Israel identifies returned remains of its soldier taken hostage in 2014
Lt. Hadar Goldin fell in battle and was taken hostage in 2014, during Operation Protective Edge
Read more
US representatives not to attend G20 summit in South Africa — Trump
Afrikaners "are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated," which is why "no U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue," the president stressed
Read more
Jolie’s Ukrainian driver posts video after release from recruitment office
Dmitry Pishchikov did not say however whether he will have to serve in the army or not
Read more
Ukraine carries out around 3,500 strikes on civilian targets weekly — Russian envoy
Rodion Miroshnik stressed that Kiev has increasingly targeted energy infrastructure and fuel stations in an attempt to create shortages of fuel and lubricants
Read more
CELAC-EU summit must protect peace in Latin American region — Venezuelan President
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro also condemned the deployment of US naval and air forces in the Caribbean Sea and strikes on ships and speedboats
Read more
US to reduce tariffs in exchange for control over Swiss investments, sanctions — newspaper
Representatives of the US administration demanded "that Switzerland, in the future, adopt US sanctions, at least those that are of significant importance", the newspaper said
Read more
Lukoil could now sell its foreign assets piecemeal, experts say
According to the expert, the simplest scenario for Lukoil would be to sell the assets to its current partners
Read more
Three people killed by Israeli drone attacks in Lebanon — Health Ministry
"Information about one more dead and four wounded was received from Barashit in the Bint Jbeil border sector, where a pickup truck was destroyed during an air raid," it said in a statement
Read more
BBC director general resigns amid criticism over doctoring Trump’s video
Along with Davie, BBC CEO of New Deborah Turness also resigned
Read more
‘Musketeers’ such as UK, Germany, France, Poland won’t secure victory for Ukraine — Sachs
American economist pointed out that they did not succeed even when the US was fully on their side
Read more
Japanese minister for Kuril affairs reprimanded for calling islands 'foreign'
The official’s statement reportedly caused an ambiguous reaction, as it could be interpreted as "recognition of the islands’ belonging to the Russian side"
Read more
Pentagon chief likens current world situation with 1939, when World War II began
Pete Hegseth added that potential US opponents, whom he did not name, are not sitting idly by
Read more
11 injured in train collision near Bratislava hospitalized — TASR
The progress of the investigation into the causes of the emergency is under the supervision of the Slovak leadership
Read more
Death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in Philippines climbs to 224
On Cebu Island, flooded by torrential rains, 158 deaths have been confirmed
Read more
US insists Hungary’s waiver from sanctions only for year — Reuters
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto earlier said that the country "has received an indefinite exemption from sanctions," "but a White House official repeated in an email to Reuters on Saturday that the exemption is for one year," the agency says
Read more
Over 300 people killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since late November 2024
Labanese Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine emphasized that Israel had violated the ceasefire 5,163 times
Read more
Ukrainian troops lose last chance to leave Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head’s aide
Ukrainian troops had only been able to withdraw a small part of their forces in the direction of Dimitrov
Read more
Defense firm delivers Krasnopol-M2 guided artillery shells to Russian troops
These high-precision weapons and ammunition are highly needed in the troops today, Rostec Industrial Director for the Arms Cluster, member of the Union of Russian Machine-Building Enterprises Bekkhan Ozdoyev said
Read more
Russian diplomat mocks Biden's statement about democracy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that King Charles III of Great Britain should learn from the former US president that there is no democracy in his kingdom
Read more
Ukrainian army loses about 1,330 troops in special op zone — top brass
Thus, the Ukrainian losses in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup North amounted to over 160 troops
Read more
US explanations concerning nuclear tests long awaited — Russian diplomat
This topic will be in focus and will generate a lot of questions and commentaries
Read more
Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian presidential envoy Dmitriev, other senior officials
He also endorsed sanctions against five Russian publishing houses
Read more
External power supply of Zaporozhye nuke plant restored along two lines — station
The station said that two working transmission lines create the necessary reserve and significantly increase reliability of the external power supply, which "is a key factor in ensuring the safe operation of the plant along with the cessation of shelling by the Kiev regime"
Read more
Press review: US pulls troops out of Eastern Europe and Trump courts Central Asia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, November 7th
Read more
TASS chief points to fundamental shift in how news content is consumed
"Any major media outlet that fails to become expert at integrating video, text, and photos, that doesn't find its way into the little box called a smartphone, doesn’t stand a chance," Andrey Kondrashov said
Read more
Biden says Trump ‘embarrasses’ US
The head of state should work for citizens, not just billionaires and millionaires, the former US president emphasized.
Read more
Russian Security Council secretary arrives in Egypt
During the visit, Sergey Shoigu will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and other senior officials
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian regions
According to reports, eight residential buildings were damaged in the city of Oryol
Read more
Number of canceled US flights exceeds 2,000 in a single day
More than 7,000 flights experienced delays
Read more
Syria in final stretch toward removal of sanctions — interim president
It is essential for establishing cooperation with other countries, for stability and economic recovery, noted Ahmed al-Sharaa
Read more
Russia’s Supreme Court bans International Satanism Movement
During the court session, representatives from the oversight agency noted that the movement’s activity aims to undermine the foundation of the constitutional order, promote violence and incite religious hatred
Read more
FT article about Lavrov, Rubio is part of media war against Russia — MFA
"This piece was intended to cause ripples, to be heralded as a primary source," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Over 100,000 people evacuated in Philippines due to Typhoon Fung-wong
It is expected that the super storm will hit the republic on Sunday with winds surpassing 51 meters per second with squalls up to 64 meters per second
Read more
Northern fleet pilots set Arctic records
A certificate was awarded to the commander of the fighter jet regiment of the Northern fleet confirming the entry of the achievements into the Book of Records of the Russian armed forces
Read more
Trump says US authorities will pay citizens $2,000 'dividends' from tariffs
The US leader asserted that the tariffs imposed by Washington on products from other countries allowed the US to generate significant revenue
Read more
Israel calls arrest warrant for Netanyahu ‘another PR move’ by Erdogan
On November 7, the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister, Defense Minister Israel Katz, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, as well as Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army Eyal Zamir and several senior military officials
Read more
Poseidon underwater vehicle’s capacity exceeds that of Sarmat missile — Putin
The head of state stressed that military personnel needed to know everything about the advanced weapons the country was developing
Read more
Chief of Russia’s General Staff on operation in Ukraine, West's support for Kiev
Valery Gerasimov touched upon the stabilization of the line of engagement, the results of strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and operations by Russian aviation
Read more
Hamas notifies mediators about its readiness to withdraw from Israel-controlled Gaza areas
Senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan also noted that the organization is set to settle the problem of returning remains of Israeli hostages as soon as possible
Read more
Desertion leads to collapse of Ukraine’s 43rd brigade in Kharkov Region — military
The 43rd brigade’s leadership has failed to rebuild its ranks with untrained conscripts
Read more
Nuclear parity most important component of global security — Kremlin
If Washington indeed carries out nuclear weapons tests, Russia will have to reciprocate, noted Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Albanian PM urges EU to engage in dialogue with Russia
"After all, Russia is a neighbor of the European Union, not a neighbor of the United States," Edi Rama said
Read more
Russia-US summit will be held if they reach agreement on Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
According to Peter Szijjarto, the US leader is determined to continue his peacekeeping efforts
Read more
Russia’s Kornet missile system has record of thousands of destroyed targets — Rostec
The Kornet anti-tank missile system also helps effectively destroy small-size targets, such as unmanned aerial vehicles, the Rostec press office said
Read more
Russian forces hit Ukraine’s military-industrial complex, gas energy facilities
According to the ministry, the strike objectives were achieved, and all designated targets were hit
Read more
Russia needs explanations of Trump’s remarks on nuclear testing — Kremlin
Russia really need explanations as to what this is really about, because this is a very serious issue, said Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Chinese laboratory works on pills to defy ageing — NYT
Lonvi Biosciences is engaged in developing a drug that is based on the natural compound procyanidin C1 (PCC1), which is contained in grape seed extract, according to the report
Read more
Soldiers of Ukrainian mechanized brigade fleeing Uspenovka en masse — authorities
This is a serious setback for the Ukrainian command, as Uspenovka serves as a key defensive stronghold for their forces, the agency’s source said
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about chopper crash in Dagestan
The Ka-226 chopper, belonging to JSC Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, crashed near the Achi-Su settlement of the Karabudakhkent district
Read more
Number of countries opting for Russian-made weapons growing — Lavrov
They have proved their efficiency compared with similar weapons and systems manufactured in Western countries, noted Russian Foreign Minister
Read more
Test site on Novaya Zemlya ready for resumption of nuclear tests — general
According to the general, if the US begins preparations for nuclear tests at the Nevada test site, Russia will know about it in advance, since "it is impossible to hide the transfer of various equipment there"
Read more
Biden sought war, and Ukraine became much smaller — Trump
"Look what's happened to Ukraine, it's much smaller country and a lot of people are dead," the US President said
Read more
Israel receives remains of one more hostage — PM’s office
The effort to return hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned, noted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office
Read more
Trump’s childhood home hits market for $2.3 million — WSJ
The five-room house in Queens, New York, was built by the American leader's father in 1940
Read more
NATO to pay more attention to its own nuclear potential — Rutte
The alliance's Secretary General said the organization's nuclear deterrence is the perfect guarantee of security
Read more
Zelensky resorts to theatrical effects to obtain money from West — Russian envoy
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik opined that Vladimir Zelensky is betting on squeezing a stingy financial tear from European sponsors specifically by complaining about a blackout
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm developing non-lethal stun weapons for drones and robots
The new systems will be capable of producing kinetic (traumatic), acoustic, flashing and irritating effects on an enemy
Read more
US’ economic may be cut by half if shutdown continues — US treasury secretary
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made this statement
Read more
No sense in pause to hostilities at all for Russia, Medvedchuk argues
The politician recalled that Russia had alreadey withdrawn troops from Kiev in the spring of 2022, but no peace ensued
Read more
Venezuela sends over 5,000 tons of humanitarian aid to hurricane-hit Cuba
The humanitarian cargo, which would be delivered by a vessel belonging to ALBA, set off to Cuba upon orders from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro
Read more
Liege Airport suspended for 30 minutes over unidentified object
The object was spotted around 7:00 p.m., the Belgian air traffic control service Skeyes reported
Read more
IN BRIEF: Attacks on energy facilities: special op progress over day
Russia’s battlegroup East liberated the settlement of Volchye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Western media doesn’t accept alternative viewpoints — French journalist
Franck Pengam also added that during his stay in Russia he collected video materials about the events in Donbass, which will be published on his website
Read more
China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket with two experimental satellites onboard
According to the news agency, it successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit
Read more
Russia’s most outstanding naval ships set sail
On October 30, Russia celebrates the Foundation Day of the Russian Navy
Read more
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
Read more
Press review: Slovakia joins Hungary and Czech bloc as South Korea eyes Northern Sea Route
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, November 1st
Read more
White House spokeswoman brands BBC report as fake news
The doctored video was "purposefully dishonest" and "selectively edited," Leavitt said, commenting on the Telegraph’s report, adding that British taxpayers are being "forced to foot the bill for a leftist propaganda machine"
Read more
Serbia to ask US to suspend sanctions against NIS soon — Vucic
Belgrade plans to do it with Russian support, said the Serbian president
Read more
Russia only hits Ukraine’s military plants, not people — envoy
The Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes said that Russia "does not set the task of making life of the Ukrainian population unbearable"
Read more
West studying use of Russian weapons during special military op — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, Rosoboronexport’s products that are supplied to Russia’s strategic partners and other countries are commercially viable and demonstrate their competitive edges on the battlefield
Read more
Only 3% of Russians plan to celebrate Halloween — survey
According to the survey, the growing number of Russians believe that this holiday is extrinsic to Russian culture and tradition
Read more
Vilnius airport closed due to unidentified objects in airspace
The air harbor is to be closed for three hours, a source in the airport's control room said
Read more
Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully try to regain lost territories in Sumy Region — source
For this, the enemy uses drones and barrel artillery
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry works on Putin’s order from November 5 Security Council — Lavrov
The Russian President instructed the Foreign and Defense Ministries, the special services and civilian agencies to make proposals on the possibility of preparing for nuclear weapons tests
Read more
Russian air defenses take down 247 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in 24 hours
They also have taken down seven HIMARS missiles
Read more
Kremlin spokesman calls Burevestnik, Poseidon breakthrough technologies
No other country in the world has such technologies, noted Dmitry Peskov
Read more
Newest strike drone Sirius flight-tested in Russia - Kronshtadt JSC
Sirius is a new-comer to the Orion drone family. The UAV has two engines and greater takeoff weight
Read more
Senate Republican leader states deal with Democrats on shutdown is near
Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized that a final agreement has not yet been reached
Read more
Russia’s international reserves down $5.4 bln over week — Central Bank
Reserves totaled $725.8 bln as of October 31, 2025
Read more
Russian servicemen mop up 39 buildings in Krasnoarmeysk over day — top brass
The ministry specified that the Russian military also repelled 14 enemy attacks from the Grishino area that were aimed at unblocking the surrounded Ukrainian troops
Read more
US Senate to vote on bill to end shutdown within hours — Politico
According to the newspaper, lawmakers from both parties are prepared to support funding for the federal government’s operations until January 30, 2026
Read more
Valdai Club’s Istanbul Conference to bring together over 40 experts from various countries
The goal of the Asian Valdai Conference is to analyze the role and development prospects of Eurasia at a time when the world is undergoing constant and multidirectional change
Read more
Israel doesn’t want Turkish military to participate in int’l stabilization force in Gaza
This was stated at a briefing by the government's official representative, Shosh Bedrosyan
Read more
EU expects Russian response to visas’ restrictions to harm national interests — diplomat
"They should dream on, because the retaliatory measures would follow but they would be taken, first of all, based on our national interests," Maria Zakharova said
Read more