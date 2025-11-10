Senate Republican leader states deal with Democrats on shutdown is near

WASHINGTON, November 10. /TASS/. Republicans in the Senate are close to reaching agreements with Democrats regarding measures to resume the partially suspended operations of the federal government, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, (Republican - South Dakota), has stated.

"A deal is coming together," Thune noted, as quoted by the Associated Press. He emphasized that a final agreement has not yet been reached. "We’ll see where the votes are," he added, referring to the possibility of a Senate vote on a package of bills aimed at resuming government operations. According to The Hill newspaper, the vote could take place on the evening of November 10 or on November 11.

The Axios portal earlier reported, citing sources, that at least 10 Democrats in the Senate are prepared to vote together with Republicans for the mentioned bills. This will likely be sufficient for their approval. Previously, Democrats had refused to support Republican initiatives aimed at this.

The mentioned package of bills provides funding for the operation of the federal government until January 30, 2026. Some agencies will receive funds to operate throughout the entire 2026 fiscal year.

The US federal government partially suspended work at midnight on October 1 due to a lack of funding after the ruling Republican party failed to reach agreement with the Democrats in the US Congress on some expenditure items, including healthcare. The parties accuse each other of provoking the shutdown and prolonging it for political purposes.

Since 1977, funding for the federal government has been interrupted more than 20 times due to disagreements between the administration and Congress. The current US government shutdown has become the longest in the country’s history, breaking the record set in 2018-2019 during Donald Trump’s first term as president (2017-2021).