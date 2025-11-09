MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has endorsed the National Security and Defense Council’s resolutions on sanctions against a number of Russian senior officials, including Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Among those falling under the sanctions are Russian president’s special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev, Minister of Agriculture Oxana Lut, First Deputy Minister of Education Alexander Bugayev, Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev, Deputy Minister of Science Andrey Omelchuk, Russian negotiator with the Ukrainian side in Istanbul Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin, and head of the operational information and international relations service of the Federal Security Service Alexey Komkov.

He also endorsed sanctions against five Russian publishing houses.

Zelensky regularly imposes sanctions against Russian companies and individuals, as well as against companies and citizens of other countries Ukraine accuses of cooperating with Russia and indulging in anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Moreover, Kiev keeps on imposing its sanctions-related proposals on Western countries.