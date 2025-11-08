Survey shows 64% of Germans dissatisfied with Merz

BERLIN, November 8. /TASS/. Dissatisfaction with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz continues to grow with 64% of Germans critical of his work, a survey conducted by the INSA Sociological Institute commissioned by the Bild newspaper showed.

Compared to the end of October, the number of people dissatisfied with Merz's work increased by two percentage points, the newspaper notes. Only 27% assess his work positively. Another 9% were undecided.

The Germans feel even worse about the work of the German government as a whole. Only 24% said they were satisfied with the cabinet of ministers as part of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD). 67% negatively assess the activities of the Merz government. 9% were undecided on the answer.

The survey, conducted on November 6-7, polled 1,005 people.

Another INSA study showed that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) continues to lead in the ranking of political parties with 26% of respondents ready to vote for it.

The CDU/CSU bloc is supported by 25% of the survey participants, the SPD 15%, and the Greens 12%. 11% are ready to cast their votes for the Left Party.

The other parties would not have been able to overcome the five percent barrier required to enter the Bundestag.

This survey, conducted from 3 to 7 November, polled 1,205 people.