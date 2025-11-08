EU to establish hub to fight ‘disinformation threat’ from Russia, China — newspaper

LONDON, November 8. /TASS/. The European Union plans to create a specialized center "for democratic resilience" in order to "counter disinformation" allegedly coming from Russia, China, and other countries, the Guardian said, citing a leaked EU document.

The newspaper specified that the document, initiated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is slated to be published on November 12.

According to the Guardian, the "European Commission intends for the center to bring together expertise across the EU and from countries seeking to join the bloc to fight foreign information manipulation and interference."

The newspaper insists that the European Commission sees the biggest threat in purported Russia’s "hybrid attacks, waging a battle of influence against Europe," naming China as another source of a "disinformation threat."

"The center would be a hub for EU institutions and member states to share information and early warnings, as well as raising public awareness about foreign governments seeking to manipulate information," the Guardian noted.