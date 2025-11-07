Biden sought war, and Ukraine became much smaller — Trump

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. Former President Joe Biden sought to start a war in Ukraine, as a result of which the country became much smaller, US President Donald Trump said on Friday at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House.

"Biden actually pushed for that war to happen. Okay, if you can believe it, nobody can believe it, but it's one of those things. And now, look what happened. Look what's happened to Ukraine. It's much smaller country. A lot of people are dead," Trump said.