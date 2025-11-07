Cambodia, Thailand start second stage of border weapons pullback — officials

HANOI, November 7. /TASS/. Cambodia and Thailand will begin the second phase of withdrawing heavy weapons from the border in accordance with the joint declaration signed on October 26 in Kuala Lumpur, the Khmer Times reported, citing Lieutenant General Mali Socheat, the spokesperson for Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defense. The document lays the groundwork for a peaceful settlement of the border conflict.

According to Socheat, the second phase will begin on November 8. "Cambodia will continue to work closely with Thailand to ensure the full and effective implementation of the action plan with precision and transparency," she added.

The withdrawal of weapons will proceed in three phases from November 1 to 21, 2025, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to de-escalating tensions and promoting lasting peace along the border, the newspaper reports.

In October, the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia, Anutin Charnvirakul and Hun Manet, signed a peace deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur. The document outlined further steps toward a peaceful settlement of the border tensions between the two countries, which escalated since the summer.

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia escalated into intense clashes involving heavy weapons, artillery and air forces from July 24 to 29, before ending with a ceasefire brokered by the United States, China, and Malaysia, which holds the ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.