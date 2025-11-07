Two Ukrainians defraud US citizen by selling ‘laser’ weapons worth $85,000

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Two residents of Kiev defrauded a US citizen by selling him fake laser weapons worth $85,000, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported.

"Charges have been brought. They swindled more than $85,000 from a US volunteer who wanted to buy laser weapons to use against drones," the press service said in a statement on Telegram.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a 74-year-old Kiev resident and his 59-year-old accomplice posed as weapons developers. They assured the US citizen that they "could create a laser device to destroy" drones and missiles. "To be convincing, they staged a demonstration of the ‘system.’ After that, the officer gave them more than 3.2 million hryvnia (about $85,000 - TASS). In reality, the men had no technology or intention to produce weapons," the report said.

Prosecutors charged the two men with fraud and detained them, the press service concluded.