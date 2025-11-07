MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has been spotted travelling near the Ukrainian city of Ternopol, in the west of the country, Ukraine’s Strana news outlet reported on Friday.

The outlet published pictures of the Hollywood heavyweight on its Telegram channel, claiming they were taken at a gas station in Ternopol.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian media reports that a driver from Jolie's motorcade, who was previously detained by employees of the territorial recruitment center, has been released.

Earlier, the UNIAN news agency, citing sources within the Ukrainian ground forces, reported that the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen born in 1992. He was stopped at a checkpoint near Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Nikolayev Region.

According to the source, he was found to be lacking military registration papers and was subsequently taken to a TRC, where checks allegedly revealed his status as a reserve officer who was ineligible for a deferment.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine’s Hromadske - News media outlet cited the detainee’s brother, who stated that he suffers from a spinal condition and has medical clearance limiting his service to rear logistics units.

UNIAN’s sources added that, following the procedures at the TRC, Jolie’s group continued their trip, while the driver was prepped for mobilization.

Earlier, TASS reported that Jolie’s team had contacted Vladimir Zelensky’s office in an attempt to secure the driver’s release during her visit to the Kherson Region.