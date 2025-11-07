EU moves to tighten visa rules for Russia, announcement expected today — Yle

STOCKHOLM, November 7. /TASS/. The European Union has decided to tighten restrictions on multiple-entry visas for Russians as it plans to unveil the updated rules later on Friday, Yle broadcaster reported, citing a statement from the Finnish Foreign Ministry.

"On November 6, the [European] Commission made a [visa] decision and, according to our information, it intends to announce it on Friday," the ministry told Yle.

According to a report, Finnish diplomats gave input on the issue. While the details of the decision have not been disclosed, the fresh rules will come with a number of waivers, the report reads.

The EU has stopped issuing multiple-entry Schengen tourist visas to Russian citizens in most cases, Politico reported earlier, citing European officials. According to the newspaper, the EU is also working on stricter restrictions aimed at reducing the number of Russians visiting EU countries. Politico noted that the new rules could take effect this week.